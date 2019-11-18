Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Lab/Doberman mix found with a new harness on

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, a sure sign that today's featured dog does have an owner looking for her.

That sign is a new looking, pink harness that she was wearing when she was found running loose.

"Probably she has an owner out there looking for her. She didn't have any tags on her and unfortunately no microchip but at least someone was caring for her at some point."

Animal control believes she's a Labrador and Doberman Pinscher mix. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss points out that she has a faint, chocolate outline on her paws and her face like a Doberman.

She is very social and has a lot of energy to burn but they believe she's a full on adult, about five to six years old.

Someone found her loose in the 2800 block of west Maywood on November 8th.

If you recognize her or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website by clicking on the related link.

Another great resource is the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.