Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring a lost Shepherd/Sharpei mix who recently had puppies



In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, we're featuring a lost mama dog who appears to have very recently had a litter of puppies.

"She's actually just recently stopped producing milk since she's come in and been with us. There were no puppies found in the area where we picked her up."

Animal control believes she's a mix of a Shepherd and a Sharpei because she has unique characteristics of that breed like very black toenails and a bristly coat with some wrinkly skin.

She was found wandering loose in Nichols Park off west Nichols. She didn't have a tag, a collar or a microchip but shelter coordinator Josh Doss believes she's had an owner since she's very socialized and well mannered.

If you recognize today's featured dog or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website by clicking on the related link.

You'll also find a link to the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.