Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring an energetic German Shepherd/Border Collie mix

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog is quite the climber.

Animal control thinks the German Shepherd mix may have some Border Collie in her, which explains that ability to jump and climb and possibly why she got loose.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the energetic dog is only about a year old.

She was found on January 17th, curled up on the porch of a house in the 2200 block of north Park, but that is not where she lives.

She know s some commands and is socialized, but she didn't have a collar, tag or microchip on and she appears to be a little thin for her age.

Josh says, "we don't know how long she's been running loose. She was a little on the thin side when she came in but they could just be her getting out of her adolescent puppy stages."

If you recognize today's featured dog or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their website to see all the animals currently there and fill out an online lost pet form.

