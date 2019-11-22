Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring an older Chihuahua with an adorable underbite!

In our Leigh's Lost and Found today, our featured dog isn't your typical pup found wandering loose on the streets. He's a very small and very sweet Chihuahua..

Animal control believes the male dog is older, around five to six, and that could be why he's a little on the thin side.

Someone found him in the 1600 block of east Florida on November 18th. He is still intact so that may be why he was wandering.

He didn't have a collar or chip but he's obviously well socialized and probably is someone's lap dog.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

