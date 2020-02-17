Leigh's Lost and Found: featuring unusual looking Corgi mix

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is quite unusual looking.

Animal control isn't totally sure what this dog is. Their best guess is a Corgi, mixed with possibly a Lab.

"He's definitely got some of the characteristics of a Corgi, kind of stocky build and shorter legs and bigger ears. But his head is a little larger than a Corgi would be and he's just kind of an odd body structure over all."

The male dog also has an unusual tail. Shelter Coordinator Josh Doss says it bends to one side, possibly from an old break that didn't heal properly.

He's a young dog, about one to two years old. Someone found him in the 3400 block of south Rogers on February 10th.

He did have a chain collar on at the time, but no tags or chip.

If you recognize today's featured dog, or if you've lost a pet, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also check out their website to see see pictures of all the animals currently there.

There is also a link to the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.