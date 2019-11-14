Leigh's Lost and Found: the search for a possibly stolen Toy Poodle from south Springfield

In our Leigh's Lost and Found report today, one dog owner's vow to not give up searching for her missing toy poodle.

The owner of Priya believes someone may have stolen her dog right out of her backyard. But whatever happened, she's just begging to get her back, no questions asked.

"October 3rd, 8:45 in the morning."

Kylee Ingram knows the exact moment her beloved poodle vanished from her south Springfield backyard. She let all her dogs out for just five minutes. They all came back but Priya.

"I walked over to the fence and I'm yelling her name, yelling her name. And that's when I realized, she is gone. Immediately, I'm panicked."

Kylee posted right away on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page, and has kept posting religiously. Her anguish and concern, growing with each posting.

"I've gone to vet clinics in the area, gone to groomers, gone to pet stores. I've posted signs in the neighborhood, I've posted her on the neighborhood app."

The dozens of signs and dozens of postings have turned up some possible leads.

"I had someone say over the weekend that they went garage-saling and that a woman mentioned that her child had found this little dog that they had at the sale. And they had her dressed up in dog clothes."

But still, no Priya. Kylee is trying hard to stay positive.

"I want to believe that someone, if they did take her, that they are treating her kindly and loving her but there's also those thoughts, it's the unknown. I don't like that. It's hard."

What is easy is Kylee's offer of a generous reward and assurance that all she wants is her pet Priya back home safely.

"Bring her home, that's it. I won't ask any questions, I won't press charges, nothing like that. I just want her to come home."

If you see Priya or know anything about her disappearance, please message the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page through the related link.