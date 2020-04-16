Leigh's Lost and Found: why it's so hard to track down this missing Husky in Springfield

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, what seems like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Bentley the Husky has been missing from his Springfield home on north Burton Avenue since March 24th.

Problem is, a lot of huskies look almost identical and a lot of them are escape artists. So Bentley's owner has been chasing down a lot of false leads.

"I went inside to get a bucket of water, went back outside and he was gone."

Bentley loves to play in the backyard with his Husky sibling Zola and it was during one of their play sessions that he disappeared.

"I searched for hours. I was supposed to go to work the next morning. I slept for one hour and got back up and started looking again."

Bentley has been featured several times on my Lost and Found facebook page. And every time a Husky is posted as found, his owner Lauren Lay gets her hopes up, only to have them dashed.

"There was one and I looked at the neighborhood and it ended up being a dog that kind of roams that neighborhood a lot."

Bentley was wearing a multicolored collar when he vanished and he does have a couple of distinctive things that set him apart from other Huskies.

"He doesn't have like a stripe down the middle of his head. It's a very distinct line. And he did have stitches in his leg when he left."

His first birthday passed while Bentley's been gone and Lauren says the whole family is taking his absence very hard.

"The first day was pretty delirious. It's been a rough sleep schedule because any time I hear a dog bark I kind of wake up and I'm like, he's home, and it's not been. It's been hard on my female Husky Zola because all of a sudden, her friend is gone."

Lauren is offering a big reward and is keeping the faith that Bentley will make it home.

"I am offering a $500 reward if anybody finds him. I would just be beyond grateful. Beyond grateful. I don't have kids so these are my kids.

Huskies can run very far, very quickly or Bentley may have been picked up. If you think you see him, not matter where it is, please contact the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.