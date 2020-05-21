Lelgh's Lost and Found: Searching for a trucker's missing best friend

In today's Leigh's Lost and Found, the search for a little dog, lost in a big area she doesn't know.

Georgia the Pug got loose in Miller during a car trip from Lockwood to Springfield. That was almost two months ago and no one has seen her since.

"There's a picture of Georgia right above Derrick Thomas' jersey right there."

When Kathryn Wittkoetter started dating Rick Sapp, he had two big loves already; The Chiefs and Georgia, his Pug.

"She lived on a semi truck with him the first three years of his life. She is used to being next to him at all times."

Georgia was with them as well on March 29th when they went to Lockwood to tow back a car.

"At one point, they decided to switch drivers. That was at highway 39 and County Road 2007. We thought Georgia was asleep in the back of the Suburban."

She wasn't. When they realized that when they got home, the search was immediately on.

"We actually split up in three different vehicles. He called a couple of his friends who knows how attached they are and we went driving around. We didn't even get home until 10:30 so we were out until about three in the morning, we were just searching for her."

We repost Georgia on the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page every few days. Rick can't bring himself to look at those posts.

"He can't look at pictures of her, he starts to cry."

Unfortunately, there hasn't been one credible sighting of Georgia.

"Not knowing where she's at or what's happened to her. I'm sorry. It's very, very hard to think about."

The worry is someone may have picked this expensive breed dog and kept her. If so, Kathryn has a message for them.

"I would say to them, this dog is beloved, not because she's some fancy breed of dog. This dog is loved because she provided companionship on the road, she's been a best friend. She is everything to Rick."

The family is offering a $200 reward and a donor is willing to double that. If you see Georgia or know anything, please contact the Leigh's Lost and Found facebook page.