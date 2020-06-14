'Let Justice Roll' demonstration underway at Evangel University

A Sunday afternoon demonstration and car procession organized as “Let Justice Roll" is underway at Evangel University.

The event was organized from faith leaders around the Springfield area. Organizers say at least 100 cars have gathered.

People started lining up in their cars around 1:30 p.m. The demonstration is expected to begin with a short program participants can watch from their car, then followed by a procession down Glenstone Avenue.

Faith voices of Southwest Missouri and other religious organizations helped plan the event. Organizers say the demonstration will be COVID-19 safe and also include opportunities to register to vote.