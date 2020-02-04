Liberty Utility customers speak out about proposed electric rate increase

It may soon cost people in Southwest Missouri more to pay their monthly electric bills. Liberty Utilities wants state regulators to approve a nearly six-percent rate increase for residential customers.

George Morris pays his power bill every month in person at the Branson office.

"I pay cash because I'm on a fixed income," Morris said.

However, he and all other Liberty Utilities customers could soon pay more.

"How do they expect people to survive or do they even care?" Morris said.

If the proposed rate increase is approved, a customer who uses about 1000 kilowatt-hours of power per month will pay just less than $8 more every month. That comes out to nearly $95 more per year.

At a public hearing in Branson on Tuesday, people spoke out about the idea and what a hike would mean for them.

"It's a tourist town. Our wages are inconsistent. Yet, we do what we can to scrape by," Kelly Slabach said.

However, Liberty Utilities Director of Rates and Regulatory Affairs Sheri Richard says the company has made upgrades since the last rate increase in 2016.

"We've invested over 338 million dollars into the system, a lot of that for safety and reliability," Richard said.

She also says Liberty is facing higher bills of its own.

"We have over 1.7 billion dollars worth of assets we have to maintain and operate ever year," Richard said.

The State's Office of Public Counsel doesn't think Liberty's request is necessary. The OPC actually believes Liberty's revenues from customers should go down by about $140 million per year.

Until the decision is made, many folks aren't keeping quiet.

"A 5.8 percent increase on last month's bill would be 16 dollars," Slabach said.

Many Branson-area customers are retirees who say they simply won't be able to afford it.

"It's a shame that your elderly people have went through an paid all their lives then get treated this way," Morris said.

The Missouri Public Service Commission has until July to decide whether to approve the rate increase. If you'd like to provide a comment, you can call the Public Service Commission at 1-800-392-4211 or email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov. You can also send written comments to:

Public Service Commission

P.O. Box 360

Jefferson City, MO, 65102-0360

You can also follow the case online. Case number: ER-2019-0374