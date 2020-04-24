Light displays in Branson inspire unity during coronavirus pandemic

A new light display is shining brightly in Branson. It says "Believe in Branson" and is located on the front lawn of Cox Medical Center.

"If you believe in Branson, you believe in everything that Branson stands for," Executive Director of the Branson Christmas Coalition Ann McDowell said. "Loving God, loving our country, loving our families."

Local company, North Pole Productions, known for their Christmas Light displays donated the sign.

"It's just a really hard time for everybody, whether it's economic, whether it's not being able to be home with mom and dad," North Pole Productions Owner Tammy Peters said.

display is 16 feet wide and ten feet tall, a message of encouragement during a tough time.

"We thought this would inspire people to think about some of the tough times we've come through together already and know that things will be better soon," McDowell said.

However, the sign is not the only symbol in town that seeks to uplift people during the coronavirus pandemic. Some hotels, including the Hilton and the Radisson, are lighting hearts and messages in their windows and the star, known as the Christmas star, above the Branson Landing is illuminated.

"It brings people hope. A lot of people have anxiety right now and they're wondering," Cox Medical Center Branson President William Mahoney said.

Mahoney says with ten confirmed COVID cases in Taney County, perseverance through this fight is still important.

"There were a lot of predictions early on about how bad this was going to get. People have already done a lot of great things, staying at home, washing their hands. It's flattened the curve," Mahoney said.

It's a message of hope not only for the community but those on the front lines.

"We feel it. We feel the prayers, we feel the kindness. It helps our people when they have to do a very tough job," Mahoney said. "Our vision is to be the best for our community and right now our community needs us."

Those who created the sign hope it speaks to everyone who needs encouragement.

"Anybody that drives by, we are hoping it shows them that we just have to stick in it," North Pole Productions ​Chief Designer Colin Barr said.

The lights on the display will be on from dusk till dawn, every day until the pandemic is over.