Group fights to reopen Lindenlure Access Point to the public

For more than 100 years the Lindenlure Public Access Point to the Finley River was bolstering with activity. Now the access point is blocked off by a gate and concrete blocks.

David Romano grew up swimming and fishing along the river.

“My own kids learned how to swim in a swimming hole a little further down her,” Romano

When his son came to him crying because their favorite swimming spot was gated, he knew he had to take action. He started a Facebook group that now has more than 1,000 members from Christian and Greene Counties.

“They stuck this gate here claiming that they own Canyon Road, it's not clear that they do,” Romano said.

Property owners shut off Lindenlure Public access in March. They put up signs saying the spot is private property.

"They even blocked access for a family whose driveway is right beyond the gate,” Romano said.

Romano's group is raising funds to hire lawyers and surveyors. They want to know if the road is public or not. Earlier this year, the Sheriff told us property owners simply don't need to give the public access to water if it's not used for commerce.

"If it's not a private road then our case is easy,” Romano said.

If it is a private road, the group hopes a 100-year-old public easement would allow for public access.

"This is just a printout of the law that you're not allowed to block public roads and easements,” Romano said.

Property owners blocked the road because of excessive litter and even suspected drug use. Romano wants property owners to know, he wants to solve that problem.

"We don't want to be the landlord's enemies. We've got some other ideas on litter prevention. Getting river patrols out there handing out trash bags,” Romano said, "You gotta let the public continue using this place. These rivers are the heritage of the Ozarks"

