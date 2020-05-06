Lines of cars pile up as recycling centers re-open in Springfield

Car after car filed into the Springfield recycling center off of Lone Pine for the first time in over a month because of the shutdown. Recyclers were eager to get rid of their paper, plastic, glass, and metal that's been piling up since the recycling centers closed in March.

"My garage is full of recycling," said Jennifer McCullough.

Jennifer McCullough lives in Springfield. She came to the recycling center to clean out her garage.

"I recycle everything," said Mccullough.

Workers at the recycling center say more than 15-hundred filed in on the first day the center reopened.

"Before we opened we had folks lined up at the gates at all our facility this morning," said Erick Roberts.

Solid waste superintendent, Erick Roberts, says it's business as usual, with a few extra safety measures in place to make sure everyone's following local and federal health guidelines.

"Try to limit to one person out of the vehicle at a time, in between our bins we are asking folks to have only one person in between the bins at a time, just to help with that social distancing," said Roberts.

And while McCullough says it was packed inside the facility today, it was an easy and painless process to get your recycling needs done.

"Everyone come out and recycle," said McCullough.