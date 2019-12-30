Linn Creek, Mo. police chief suspended pending Attorney General investigation

After learning that its police chief was being investigated, the City of Linn Creek suspended Greg Berry immediately.

"It was a personal issue that happened while off duty," said Mayor Jeff Davis. "We're trying to make sure he's getting the respect he's due, since it's a personal issue and doesn't directly involve the city."

That suspension and investigation started on October 11th.

It's been nearly three months, and the review has not been completed, and the nature of that off-duty conduct has not been made public.

Davis said he's not surprised the Attorney General's Office is leading the investigation.

"Anytime it involves - especially with it being a chief of police - any information that would normally go to the Camden County prosecutor's office or such is probably going to be turned over to a higher court."

This isn't the first time Chief Greg Berry has been investigated and temporarily suspended from office here with the City of Linn Creek. I first reported this story back in May 2018.

Then, KRMS Radio reported Barry and Stark were being accused of of possible civil rights violations, mishandling of evidence, and improper taking of personal property. The mayor would not confirm which of those were investigated.

Berry and Stark were both cleared in that investigation and returned to work.

With two investigations into the police chief, Davis acknowledges it could be hard to restore the public's faith in the Berry, but he is optimistic.

"Public perception is always hard to change, and a lot of times - especially on social media, you have people that are making comments and saying things that aren't even part of this community," Davis said. "I know most of the people in this community have a great deal of respect for our police officers, and we think everything will eventually be brought to light."

As of right now, there have been no charges filed against Chief Berry by the Attorney General's Office.