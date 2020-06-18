Little Rock mayor bans police use of neck restraints

Little Rock is banning police from using neck restraints following nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Mayor Frank Scott on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the use of the restraints or officers being trained on them. The order also requires officers to intervene to stop them from being used use if they witness it.

The order follows protests in Arkansas and nationwide over Floyd's death last month in Minneapolis. Floyd died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost eight minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air.