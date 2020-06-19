Livestreaming this weekend: From John Legend to Stonehenge, there’s plenty to enjoy

(CNN/Gray News) – There’s a lot to look forward to online this Father’s Day weekend, from the heavens to heavenly sounds.
Catch the summer solstice live from Stonehenge, John Legend performs with Lennon Stella and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band plays a live benefit this Father's Day weekend. (Source: CNN)
John Legend
It's a big weekend for the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner. Legend released his seventh studio album, "Bigger Love," on Friday.
On Saturday, he follows up with a livestreamed performance featuring special guest Lennon Stella.
The show airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on the Live Nation website.