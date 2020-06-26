Local K-9 teams sharpen their skills in three-day training

Three days of rigorous training for several local agencies and their K-9's just finished up. One local team from the Oregon County Sheriff's Office used the training to strengthen their bond.

"I've been working them about nine hours a day and straight through the day, from about 9 o'clock in the morning to about 5 in the evening, non-stop," Instructor Michael McHenry of F.M K9 told KY3.

K9 teams from several agencies, including the U.S Forest Service and the Howell and Oregon County Sheriff's offices, spent three days training at Alton High School to sharpen their skills.

Amul, Oregon County's 2-year-old German Sheppard, was the newest trainee.

He started with Chief Deputy Rich Matteson back in late March.

"To see where he was from day one on March 30th, to where he is today at the end of June, it's just absolutely incredible," Matteson said.

The teams worked on numerous training exercises from tracking and drug searches, to building searches and aggression control.

"This is his backyard, his environment. He could easily be here for real so it's nice to be familiar with the building," McHenry explained.

Chief Deputy Matteson says he and Amul train even on their off days.

Matteson says this training will be crucial in helping to serve and protect Oregon County.

"Drug searches and tracking. Like I said, I've only had him for three months now and we've already had two successful tracks," Matteson added.

Instructor Michael McHenry recommends this intense training once a year.

"I recommend at least once a year they go through some block of training like this, he exclaimed. Refresh their skills because we have gone over case law, first aid, do's, don'ts, wrongs, rights, department policies since we've been here."