Decorated WWII veteran laid to rest in Walnut Grove, Mo. with military honors

Family and friends said their final goodbye, with gratitude, to an American hero Friday. Eugene Gilbreath was a paratrooper and Purple Heart recipient in World War II. The longtime Springfield resident traveled back to his hometown of Walnut Grove one last time.

Eugene Gilbreath reached his final resting place at Green Lawn Cemetery in Walnut Grove, with full military honors. He grew up on a farm there, joined the Army right out of high school and was later deployed to Europe with the 101st Airborne Division.

Mr. Gilbreath died on October 18, at the age of 94, after a short illness.

Mr. Gilbreath's great-nephew, Christian Gilbreath, said his uncle was more like a grandfather figure.

Christian said Eugene Gibreath shared some war stories with him, and he now realizes he did not quite understand the magnitude of his uncle's service and sacrifice for this country.

"The value of what these individuals did, the numbers are continuing to dwindle, it makes us who we are right now and the country that we are," Christian said.

Mr. Gilbreath was a member of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, more commonly known now as the "Band of Brothers," made famous by the HBO miniseries.

In the midst of the war in Holland, a sniper shot the 18-year-old paratrooper in the chest. He recovered and returned home to the Ozarks.

"The military, he loved," said friend Tom Kennedy.

Mr. Gilbreath received a Purple Heart for his courage, but Kennedy, his friend of 40 years, will remember him most for his heart of gold.

"Fine gentleman, class all the way. Honorable. Wasn't anybody finer," Kennedy said about Gilbreath. "Had the strongest handshake of any man I've ever known."

Mr Gilbreath's friends and family say he was so proud to have served this county and fought to defend our freedom.

"Without the sacrifices of these individuals, it's something that's never discussed anymore, but it wouldn't be what we have today, so it's very important to continue to remember to keep the memory alive of what happened," Christian said.

One of the last of America's Greatest Generation, laid to rest, with the thanks of a nation.

"We just lost a hero," Kennedy said.

Click HERE to read Eugene Gilbreath's obituary.