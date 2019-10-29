Springfield bakery shop shuts down rumors of denying service to gay couple

The last 10 years have gone pretty smooth for Amy Bloodworth. She's been baking anything delicious from cupcakes to wedding cakes.

"I learned to bake from my grandmother who is still an amazing baker," said Bloodworth

But, an ordinary Tuesday quickly turned bad when she received a call

"It started off as a really sad morning for me," said Bloodworth.

Bloodworth was told someone made a post on social media saying her bakery, "Amy Cakes" denied people service because they were gay.

Bloodworth says this is not true.

"I was horrified and instantly made a post on our Facebook page just to let people know it wasn't true, it really broke my heart. it made me really upset because it goes against everything I believe in," said Bloodworth.

Bloodworth says she has made tons of cakes for members of the LGBTQ community without any problems.

"I am thrilled to do a cake for everyone who wants to get a wedding cake from us," said Bloodworth.

KY3 looked at the Facebook where the original post was and it is no longer there. But Bloodworth says she cannot thank the people of Springfield enough for their support

"We got a lot of comments defending us and that made a huge difference," said Bloodworth.