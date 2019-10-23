Vandal causes thousands of dollars in damage at Springfield, Mo. auto shop

Springfield's Rick's Automotive is searching for a man they caught on camera vandalizing cars in their parking lot for nearly three hours.

"We came in this morning to find out that 9 cars had been broken into and pretty severely, worse than usual," said owner Rick Hughlett

Hughlett said the person involved caused at least $20,000 in damages and defecated in one of the ambulances in the shop.

"They jumped the fence [and] cut some of the tops on the cars, he said. "Out of the nine they cut three convertible tops and went through there and they basically did more damage to the vehicles than what they even took."

Steve and Sondra Sanders brought their car in for a routine check, but Wednesday morning they found out their car is in worse shape than when they brought it in.

"It is very frustrating because you don't expect this," said Sondra. "Not just when you're going to have your tires rotated and an oil change."

Sondra said the car they brought in was her husbands favorite car.

"I drive it five minutes of the year," said Steve. "That's it."

The man involved slashed the top of their convertible and stole a hand full of items from inside. The couple later found their missing property in the passenger seat of another one of the cars that was hit.

"We're real people and we have our lives to lead and we're going about them doing the best thing that we can and then he comes along and does this to some poor guys car," said Sondra.

The man in the security videos has not been identified.

"I am very optimistic he will be caught," said Hughlett. "The police were very interested in it, they spent a lot of time taking fingerprints, we have very good high definition cameras we've got excellent pictures of this person."

Rick's Automotive is offering a $500 reward to the person who comes forward with information that leads to the man's arrest. If you recognize the man they ask that you call the Springfield Police Department.