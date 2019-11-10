Local business, veterans sending care packages to troops for Christmas

For the 16th straight year, local veterans and the Battery Station in West Plains are loading up care packages to send to American troops overseas.

"It's an honor to serve those that serve, Kevin Falkner, owner of the Battery Station told KY3. Here we are again, year sixteen and we've got a small unit this year of ten members. Somewhere in Afghanistan, where it's cold."

Sending needed items, snacks, hand written notes and Christmas cards from local students.

"Our goal is to make their Christmas a lot brighter because they can't be home with their families," Falkner explained.

Every year, troops have special requests.

"You know last year, the special request was a football and a basketball. We've never shipped a football," Falkner added.

This year's troops are dealing with cold temperatures and sand.

"Dial body wash and saline nasal rinse. They are dealing with sand apparently," Falkner exclaimed.

Veterans helping load the care packages, know all too well how special they can be.

"It's a morale booster when you get something form someone who is not a member of your family and something you're not expecting. A morale booster is priceless," Air Force and Navy veteran Mike Burgess said.

"It just makes you really realize that you know that your not really forgotten, that you're not stuck out there alone," Navy veteran Dan McKinney stated.

Donations will be shipped off in early December to make sure the first shipment arrives in time for Christmas.

Celebrating Veterans Day by showing support for our men and women currently serving around the world.

"I want to thank all our current service members and those that have served, along with their families because there are multiple sacrifices that they do for this country. God bless each and every one of them," Burgess said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Battery Station: 303 Washing Ave. West Plains, Mo.

417-257-7799

Monetary donations are accepted to help with shipping costs.

Donations list:

Baby wipes (unscented) beef jerky

Dial body wash chewing gum

sterile eyewash hot chocolate

nasal saline rinse coffee

bar soap (unscented) eye drops

deodorant (unscented) dark wool socks

hand lotion (unscented)

Chap stick/ lip balms

toothbrushes

toothpaste

dental floss

foot powder

Q-tips

gloves

hand/foot warmers

NO glass, batteries, aerosol products, or liquids.