Firehouse Pottery gets creative to boost sales amid COVID-19 pandemic

Local businesses are getting creative to help keep sales during the pandemic. Firehouse Pottery, a local pottery studio, is hoping to use technology and new curbside service to help children learn and help families during this pandemic.

Firehouse Pottery owner Ami VanDamme said many parents are trying to incorporate art activities while students are learning at home. For many children, art is not only a requirement in their online school curriculum but also a calming activity while their routines are disrupted.

That's why, after closing their doors for a week, VanDamme had to get creative and start curbside Art-u-cation and virtual painting sessions to fill the gap. She said, although it was designed for kids to learn, it also creates date nights and other family-engaged activities.

"We've had many adults request Pottery-To-Go kits for elderly parents in assisted living facilities who now spend a majority of their days without contact with others," explained VanDamme.

The concept is simple. Customers can pick a piece of pottery, and staff will package it up with all the necessary equipment needed inside. Once you order it you can pick it up, and drop off for glazing at the door with no contact.

Firehouse Pottery also has a certified teacher on staff who is happy to help with those doing Art-u-cation courses.

Prices range, but VanDamme said their main goal is to offer affordable family fun while seeing smiles on customers' faces.

You can order curbside two different ways:

Call: 417-881-8381 or text (not email) firehousespringfield@gmail.com.