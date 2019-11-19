Springfield, Mo. businesses receive grant money to train employees

Workers at more than a dozen Springfield businesses will learn some new skills, without having to go back to school.

It's thanks to millions of dollars the state handed out this month.

Missouri One Start is aimed at boosting re-manufacturing and support services.

More than 200 companies across the state of Missouri, including 16 in Springfield, will be splitting nearly $8 million in money for training.

Governor Parson announced those recipients last Wednesday.

They include 3M, Holloway America, John Deere, and SRC Automotive among others.

"We were absolutely elated," said Travis Weathermon, SRC Director of HR and Safety. "We received a pretty good amount of money that's gonna allow us to up-skill our employees in a variety of ways."

SRC will train its employees in several areas, including computer and technical skills.

The training at SRC could allow workers advance their careers into higher positions.

"We've been fortunate enough to receive state funds for training for the past several years here at SRC," said Weathermon. "And it provides us an opportunity to train our employees in ways that we wouldn't have the opportunity to do so otherwise, so we're very grateful and thankful to receive the funding."

The Missouri One Start customized training program provides eligible companies with resources to train or up-skill their employees according to specific workforce needs. Flexibility within the program allows companies to choose how the training is provided.

Here is a list of all of the companies in Springfield that were recipients of money from the Missouri One Start program:

3M Company

Custom Powder Systems, LLC

Hollaway America

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jenfab Cleaning Solutions

John Deere Reman

Kraft Heinz Company

Southern Missouri Containers, Inc.

Southwest Missouri Investments, Inc.

SRC Automotive

SRC Heavy Duty

SRC Logistics, Inc.

Multi-Craft Contractors, Inc.

NewStream Enterprises, LLC

Positronic Industries, Inc.

Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems

The full list of recipients across the state can be found here:

https://ded.mo.gov/content/customized-training-awardees