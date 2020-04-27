Local businesses to reopen with new safety measures during COVID-19 pandemic

Monday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced details of the first phase of re-opening Missouri set to begin May 4.

It's what local businesses have been waiting weeks to hear.

The chairs inside Linda Vo's nail salon on Battlefield Road in Springfield have sat empty for weeks.

"Customers call me but I said no wait for that," she said.

Although she can start taking clients next soon she said that she is taking extra precautions.

"Be careful for the people who get their nails done and me too," she said.

Since masks are in short supply, she is hand making them for her clients to wear. Plastic partitions will be installed at every station. Salon workers will be wearing face shields. There will also be a limit to the number of people allowed inside her shop.

These new business practices that won't likely change anytime soon.

"I don't know for that. I'm not sure because, COVID-19, how long, you're not sure when it will stop," she said.

A few miles away, also new business practices at this hair salon in downtown Springfield.

"Everything has changed so quickly. You can set a guideline, you can set a plan and two days later that's out the window. Something else is in place," said Valeria Boss.

She is calling for even stricter guidelines for her hair salon. Basic services will only be offered. Clients will have to stay in their vehicles and wait for a call to come in for service. Their temperatures will be taken and masks will be required.

"We know that we need to be fluid and open to change. We foresee these guidelines through May, possibly extending through June. But we're looking at the month of May to start with," she explained.

Both owners say they are hopeful that life will return to a version of normal we once knew.

Boss said, "All of you people who aren't huggers, I apologize now because we're coming for you."

"All the people go back to work and they're all happy," said Vo.

Surrounding counties can decide to keep the business restrictions in place despite the governor's plan to re-opening the state.

Springfield-Greene County officials tell me they will announce their plans for moving forward on Wednesday.