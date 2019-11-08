Springfield businessman facing 20 charges in child sex assault case

A Springfield business owner faces 20 charges, all related to sex crimes against children that date back more than two years.

Booking photo from the Greene County jail

Richard Douglas Mark is in the Greene County Jail, unable to make his $500,000 bail. The doors of his insurance business are locked, and a sign on the door says they're closed due to family emergency. Some of the crimes he's accused of committing allegedly happened inside that business.

KY3 spoke with one victim's mother today, who had some choice words for Mark.

The details in two charging documents against Richard Douglas Mark are far too graphic to share, there are details one of the victim's mothers knows all too well.

"What I think he should get is probably not legal, um," she said. "But in terms of legal, he needs to spend the rest of his life in prison and die there."

We are not revealing her identity due to the sensitive nature of the crimes. The mother told us the situation is getting tougher for her daughter to handle.

"As each day goes by, she gets worse," the mother said. "Um, I have a meeting with her school today to talk about putting her in homebound because she's refusing to go to school."

Alex Arnall worked a couple doors down from Mark's insurance office on Republic Road. He knew something was bad when the police took items from there.

"Of course you always hope that it's not true," he said. "But we'll find out."

And until the case is resolved, the mother of the victim knows there's only one thing she can do right now.

"I have to remember that she needs me, and, so I have to be there for her, and I have to make sure that doesn't happen to anyone else," said the mother.

Charging documents show this abuse went on for years, and Republic police sent reports to the Greene County prosecutor's office. We reached out today to ask why it took so long to charge Mark and left a voicemail, but haven't heard back.

Mark is due back in court Wednesday.

