Springfield Faith Assembly holds supply drive-thru to help those impacted by pandemic

Volunteers at Springfield Faith Assembly united to serve more than 200 families Saturday morning.

Many families are struggling to provide basic needs right now. Whether one or both parents are out of work, SFA pastor Mario A Gonsalez said they wanted to help and give families hope.

The church received six pallets of donations form Convoy of Hope and used its resources to create a free supply drive-thru for the community.

Volunteers helped create supply bags Friday afternoon and loaded more than 200 trunks Saturday morning. The free supply bags included a wide range of items from toilet paper and toiletries to cereal and snacks for families.

Gonsalez said SFA's mission is to love, grow, and share hope with the community. He noted that the drive-thru was to give people a little hope during this pandemic that everything is going to be okay.