Local dance studio offers classes for those with disabilities

In Trai Allgeier’s dance classes, smiles are more important than fundamental skills. Allgeier is the owner and director of the Point Performing Arts studio in Springfield. A few years ago, someone approached her with an idea to start a dance class for children with special needs. Allgeier didn’t hesitate.

"I never want a kid to be excluded from dance class; it does include everyone," said Allgeier.

Recently the class expanded and now includes teens and young adults. After news of the dance class, spread, Allgeier was presented with the idea of a teen and adult dance class for those with disabilities. Again, without hesitation, she said yes, and created another class, for free.

"They're paying for all these surgeries and going to the doctors all the time, and they just didn't have any extra money for dance," said Allgeier. "We want everyone to experience dance."

Dancers and volunteers, like Kaylee Marler, work with the students to teach skills and encourage confidence.

"I think it's just a big uplifting moment for them," said Marler.

The class name is Superstars. Marler said every week; the superstar classes start with a dance party, warm-ups, and a new dance combo all of which help teach music appreciation and rhythm.

Students also work on physical stamina, verbalization skills, following directions and coordinated interaction, which are skills that can be a challenge for children with disabilities.

At the end of each class, students give a showstopping performance for family and friends.

" No matter the circumstances or who they are, they can just enjoy it and just love it and just let it all out," said Marler.

Dance mom, Sheri Cochran, said her son is new to the class, but she already sees him loving it. She said she never pictured him having this opportunity.

"It's pretty cool that they're doing this for sure," said Cochran. "It brings me joy to see him having fun and being happy, expressing himself, and being around friends."

Allgeier said the classes are a great way for children with special needs to get involved in an extracurricular activity while improving motor skills, confidence, and socialization.

The Superstar classes at Point Performing Arts are a nonprofit and are free. They take place Friday evenings and Saturday mornings thanks in part to donations. Allgeier said she views the smiles she sees on her superstars as payment enough.

"We're open to everybody, and we want to make sure everybody gets the chance to dance," said Allgeier.

