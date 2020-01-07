Local divorce lawyers see higher volumes of call during January

New Year. New you.

And for some, that means a new life without their spouse.

January is known by divorce lawyers to mean high call volumes.

Families, especially ones with kids, try to keep everyone together through the holidays to avoid bad memories associated with them. Also, a lot of times during a divorce one parent will move out and this is a way to keep everyone together. But phone calls are already pouring in.

Justin Evans a local Attorney tells KY3 that the inquiry calls actually started during the holiday season but many ask not to file until after the season.

The timing for some families has more to do with the tax season though and not just Christmas and New Year.

“The reason that people initiate these cases towards the beginning of the new year-- for many people tax returns are the time that sufficient money comes in for them to retain an attorney. Or that’s the time that it’s most financially convenient to retain an attorney,” Evans explains.

You’ll definitely want to cut any corners where you can because divorces are expensive. A divorce lawyer alone cost anywhere between $150 and $500 dollars an hour.

The secret to saving is to keep your cool throughout the process.

“The more issues the parties can work out for themselves between themselves the lower cost it’s going to be,” Evans explains. “If you can sit down and narrow down what it actually is that you are disputing with one another the attorney can usually help you sort through the remainder.”

He says the one thing that surprises people the most about divorce is how long it takes. If you’ve worked everything out no matter what it takes 30 days in Missouri from the moment it’s filed to be finalized. If you go to court-- in Greene County you could be looking at a year or more of divorce.