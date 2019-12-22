Greene County, Mo. farmer talks possible new trade agreement

A bill that would re-establish trade relations between the three North American countries passed in the U.S. House of Representatives this week. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement was an initiative pushed by President Donald Trump since he took office.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson told KY3 News earlier this month the agreement would help Missouri farmers.

"Farming is a gamble in general," said Greene County farmer James Tucker.

Tucker finished harvesting the crops on his family's century farm near Willard Sunday.

"We farm about 700 acres of row crops and we run about 150 head of cattle,"

The Tucker farm has faced challenges with last summer's severe drought and this year's trade war.

"The trade war has impacted our local grain price, even though our grain around here typically is sold locally, but the market is set in Chicago and that's set by global trade," Tucker said. "So if things aren't going well trade-wise for the United States, across the world, it's going to impact us."

That's why Tucker is hoping for the best with the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The proposed initiative would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

"We didn't have any trade restrictions previously in NAFTA, and the USMCA essentially reworks those, but doesn't really change anything significant. It's pretty much status quo," Tucker said.

Even so, it's a bill that legislators fought to push through the U.S. House of Representatives. Now that it passed it will head to U.S. Senators like Roy Blunt (R-Missouri) for consideration, who also spoke to KY3 News earlier this month about the agreement.

"It's an important thing for our economy, it's an important part of what's going to be happening and talked about in this next election," Blunt said.

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the USMCA would increase U.S. agriculture exports and gross domestic product nationwide. The foundation also writes the agreement would provide new markets for U.S. dairy and poultry products, while keeping zero-tariff platforms on other agriculture products.

Tucker said this new agreement between the three North American countries is a band-aid of sorts, as he said the U.S. has established itself as an "unreliable trade partner" through the trade war.

"What we've done is destabilized our trade relationships and USMCA is trying to repair some of the damage that's been done, but we won't know long-term about the damage until years down the road, essentially," he said.

This farmer hopes he won't have to struggle through another season, worried about the gamble of the trading game.

Tucker said he encourages all farmers to read through the possible new agreement to better understand what changes could be coming for them.

For more information, including a link to the agreement's full text,

The bill for the USMCA is expected to pass in the Senate sometime soon after the New Year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation has written it "fully supports" the passage of the USMCA.