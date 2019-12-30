Local fire department gets late Christmas present with new fire truck

Firefighters in one Ozarks town got a late, but special Christmas present in the form of a new fire truck. Firefighters say it will have a huge impact on the rural community it will serve.

"It's a huge Christmas present with everything on it," Cualfield Fire Chief Shannon Sisney told KY3.

Caulfield's new 1990 Ford Firetruck arrived Sunday from Iowa.

The price tag was $25,000.

But Caulfield got it for only two grand.

That’s not all; the truck came loaded with all kinds of expensive gear.

"It's coming with hose and ladders, Sisney said. There's also about 25 to 30 sets of turnout gear inside of it."

Along with eight self-contained breathing apparatus' with 20 to 30 spare bottles.

"Just the value to us to be able to have gear for everybody and things we normally wouldn't be able to afford, based on our small operating budget, it's fantastic," Caulfield Fire Department's Capt. Joey Hedrick exclaimed.

As the mom of a firefighter, Kate Carter appreciates the extra gear.

"It's nice to know that he's got the equipment now to that can keep him safe and to help protect the community," Carter told KY3.

Caulfield was one of several departments that responded to two fires on Christmas morning in Ozark County.

Adding a third truck greatly improves coverage.

"If we'd had Bakersfield and Dora fires at the same exact time and they would've needed help, we would've sent both our trucks to them, Sisney said. We have no coverage here then. We have a brush truck. It's not going to fight a brush fire."

"Having that ability to cover multiple calls reliably is great," Hedrick added.

Over the next week, the truck will get new LED lights, graphics and go through a few tests to make sure it is ready for its first call in 2020.