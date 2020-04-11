Local firefighters visit children on their birthdays during stay-at-home orders

Celebrating children's birthdays while under stay-at-home orders can be a challenge for families. A local fire department has come up with a way to make sure kids feel special while social distancing.

Two of the three Chapman children in Nixa have gotten older in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We had one in March. We have this guy in April and this one is coming up in May. We may have three indoor, nobody around deals," said John Chapman.

Kylie turned 12 years old a few weeks ago. On Easter Sunday, Everett wil be six. Ellie will turn 9 next month. None of them will have normal parties until the pandemic passes.

Normally, families can go to the Nixa fire station to celebrate birthdays in community rooms, but with stay-at-home orders in effective, the Nixa Fire Protection District is taking the trucks to them.

"They're always smiling and really happy to see us. That's always exciting," said Johnathan Wegrzyn.

Fire fighter Johnathan Wegrzyn said the crew is doing two or three drive-by birthday parades every day, complete with lights, sirens and coloring sheets.

"They're always excited to see the firemen," Wegrzyn said. "It's just a fun way to get the whole family involved with their birthday party."

Wegrzyn said it's the department's way of staying connected with the community even while being physically distant.

"So we just showcase the truck and let them know we're still here and still friendly as ever," he said.

The Chapman's soon-to-be six-year-old called it "amazing."

"No idea. It was a surprise for all of us," Everett said.

His mom and dad, Vickie and John, had some idea, though, that this would make their whole family smile even while staying home.

"Not having family around and not being able to be in a normal situation and having something a little extra is wonderful," John said.

The Nixa Fire Protection District has been so overwhelmed with requests for drive-by parades, they're not taking anymore at the moment. Check its Facebook page for updates.

Some other local departments are also offering drive-by parades. Check with your nearby firefighters to see if they're available for a birthday visit.