Springfield glass artist's work becomes holiday tradition for many

Terry Bloodworth closed his shop Springfield Hot Glass a year ago, but his ornaments made such a lasting impression on the community his business is busier than he imagined.

You might have seen his work inside of The Order in the Hotel Vandivort or maybe you stopped by his shop when it was open in downtown Springfield.

To see how he has become a part of holiday traditions for many, watch the video above. To check out his work it’s on display and for sale at Waverly House Gifts & Gallery.