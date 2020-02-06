Local health care facilities impose new restrictions on sick visitors

CoxHealth and Mercy facilities will implement new restrictions on sick visitors starting Thursday, Feb. 6.

Locals with have respiratory flu symptoms, like a cough, runny nose and fever, and do not require immediate medical care are asked to manage their illness at home, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Thursday.

This also applies for people without additional complicating medical conditions or severe symptoms. The health department says you can still receive care by calling a provider before visiting a health care facility or using online scheduling options to alert staff to flu-like symptoms.

As confirmed flu cases continue to rise locally, community healthcare partners recommend new precautions to fight the flu.

Some of the new recommendations and restrictions include:

-Individuals with respiratory illness symptoms are asked not to visit patients in any hospital facility.

-Anyone who has been exposed to someone who has symptoms of upper respiratory illness is asked not to visit hospital patients.

-If you have symptoms of upper respiratory illness and are enter a hospital or clinic facility, officials recommend using the cough stations, masks and hand sanitizer, if available at entrances.

For more information on fighting the flu, new precautions, symptoms and virtual care options, click here.