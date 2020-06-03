Local hospice nurse brings horses to assisted living facilities for therapy

From violent protests to the coronavirus, there's a lot of upheaval swirling around us these days.

But that's why it's so amazing that two little quarter horses can have such an big impact on bringing happiness to people's lives.

"Doc" is wearing a clown hat and bow tie.

"Kahlua" wears a tiara on her head.

"She's a diva," said her owner Stefanie Collinsworth when asked why "Kahlua" has the crown. "She's very prissy and doesn't like to be dirty. And she rules the herd."

On this day they're prancing from window-to-window at Springfield's Maple Wood Alzheimer's Special Care Center where the sight of them lighting up the faces of the patients there means the world to Collinsworth, a nurse with Season's Hospice, whose staff usually works at the center but is currently locked out along with the general public because of the coronavirus.

So for the Seasons Hospice staff the horses are their surrogates, reaching through the windows to provide virtual hugs that they can no longer give themselves.

"In hospice we treat not only the patient but the spiritual side of things and we help them pass over," Collinsworth said. "So it has been difficult not only on the patients but on us as caregivers. Animal therapy is a beautiful thing. To see them pet them through the window and say, 'Thank you, no one has come to see me in a while,' it's been very special and I'm so thankful that we're able to do this."

"There's that emotion that is stirred up that even people can't bring out," added Elizabeth Tinlin, the Chaplain for Seasons Hospice."It's very emotional for me because several of my patients have declined and I've lost three or four patients during this three month period."

This traveling horse show has made stops at other locked down facilities as well.

"Our first facility we had an 'escapee'," Collinsworth said with a laugh. "He ran out of the building, grabbed 'Doc' and held his head and started to cry and said he loved horses and was so excited that they came to see him."

Perhaps most touching as you watch the interactions between the patients and their new equine friends is that you can tell from the way the horses press their noses up against the glass, they seem to have a sense of the healing gift they're giving.

"I think animals know," Collinsworth said. "The 'escapee' (as an example). Typically when you come at a horse at their head they're going to rear back. My 'Doc' stuck his head into him. Animals know."

"God's creation is great and I think he put dogs, cats and horses here to bring people joy," Tinlin added. "It has to be an angry, mean person who can't be emotional about a wonderful animal. And I saw that emotion in these patients today."

And considering the troubling times we live in, it's nice to know one thing that Collinsworth pointed out.

"Humanity still lives among all of us."

If you're interested in setting up a visit by the horses to an assisted living facility.you can contact Seasons Hospice at 417-890-5533.