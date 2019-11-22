Mountain View, Mo. hospital's new Palliative Care room offers comfort for patients and families

A newly dedicated Palliative care room inside Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mountain View, serves as a special place for families in a time of need.

For 36 years, Helen Spencer, volunteered at Mercy St. Francis Hospital.

"She certainly did a lot. Very sweet lady. Everybody on the staff loved her," Jane Foval, President of the Mercy St. Francis Volunteer Group said.

When she wasn't running the gift shop, she was visiting patients.

"Her smile and just her greeting was welcoming to them, Foval added. She would always want to know, now what church do you go to? So she was a very devout Christian lady."

In 2016 She was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma that eventually moved in to her bones.

She asked doctors to move her back home, to her hospital, where she could live out her final days.

"We were just honored to be able to allow her to come back to our facility and to serve her, Cindy Weatherford, Director of Nursing and Administration said. She was here for a period of weeks. Her family, she has quite an extended family in the area and so they were with her all the time and we really realized then that we needed to try to open up a bigger room for someone."

One month ago, that vision became a reality when the Palliative Care room dawning Spencer's name, opened to help patients live their final days out in peace.

"We wanted to make it as comfortable as possible, as homelike as possible," Foval exclaimed.

The room offers more seating, a microwave and mini fridge, plus a fold out couch and a specialized bed that helps bed-ridden patients.

"We've had a couple of families that have been able to utilize the room and I know that it worked out very well for them. It just gives them a lot more comfort when they have the extra family in," Weatherford told KY3.

One of Spencer's favorite Bible verses hangs on the wall.

Offering a message of peace and strength.

"She was very committed to serving others. I think her whole entire life, that's what she did. So for us to be able to honor her in this way, means a lot," Weatherford explained.

Staff say the room is also used by respite patients when hospice caregivers need some time off.