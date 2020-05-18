Local hospital prepared for mysterious child illness linked to COVID-19

At Mercy Hospital in Springfield-- doctors say they are prepared and ready for any child that might show signs of the syndrome possibly linked to Covid-19.

Dr. Diane Lipscomb, the medical director of the in-patient pediatric services at Mercy Hospital in Springfield says they have not seen any cases so far of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome.

The symptoms include a rash, fever, apple red tongue, red eyes, and cracked lips, these similar to another rare illness.

“It’s a syndrome that’s similar-- you’ll hear the term Kawasaki syndrome,” said Dr. Lipscomb.

Doctors say it is, for the most part, treatable but can lead to the heart and kidney functioning poorly.

In some cases the syndrome showed up after contracting COVID-19.

“There few in numbers,” Dr. Lipscomb explains. “150 to date out of the millions of children we have. so-- the researchers are actively reviewing these cases to determine the potential link between COVID and identify if there are trends and things we can be watching for further.”

The CDC sent out an alert just last week asking doctors to report any suspected cases to local and state health departments.

Just last week several hospitals in Missouri say they are looking into possible cases including one in St. Louis and Kansas City.

Mercy says if it does appear in our community they are ready.

