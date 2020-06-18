Local meats in high demand at farmers markets; Meat packers are slammed

The demand for local meat is skyrocketing at Farmers Markets across the Ozarks. Farmers can't get their cattle processed and markets are selling out quicker than ever.

"People want meat. They want their produce. They want it from a farmer," Patrice Jennings, manager of Go Farms Farmers Market in West Plains told KY3.

Farmer Larry Dennis sells meat at three different Farmers Markets in the Ozarks.

Lately, he's been selling out in record time.

"We had as high as 20 people lined up in a row, waiting for meat," Dennis added.

Dennis doesn't face many issues getting his chickens, sheep and goats processed.

But getting his cattle butchered is proving to be a nightmare.

Normally he takes two cows to be butchered every two weeks.

"Right now my next schedule is June 29th. I've got two scheduled. July the 13th I've got two scheduled. My next starts in December of this year and I'm scheduled all the way through June of next year," Dennis explained.

As soon as he gets his meats back, they sell out.

"Take it day-by-day is all we can do. Hoping that somebody will cancel out and we can get in," he said.

He sells at the Go Farm Farmer's Market in West Plains: the largest market for 100 miles.

Market manager Patrice Jennings says only three vendors are selling meat and the crowds keep coming.

"Talking about three sometimes four dollars a pound less at a farmers market because none of our guys are jacking their prices up like the big box stores," she exclaimed.

Red tape and restrictions are keeping smaller meat packing plants from becoming USDA or state certified to help with the supply chain issue.

If something doesn't change, this could be an issue that sticks around for much longer.

"Maybe lessening up on the regulations and let these smaller producers let us retail the meats," Jennings suggested.

The Go Farms Farmers Market is open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 8 am to 1 pm.

It is located in the parking lot of Endurance Church in West Plains.

