Local mother continues to raise awareness about overdose deaths

An Ozark's mother talks about losing her daughter to a heroin overdose almost two years ago.

Since then, Jessica Jensen has been raising awareness about the drug overdose epidemic in the Ozarks.

Tuesday night we reported that the Health Department reported 12 overdoses in Springfield between Friday and Monday. There were more than 40 overdoses over a two week span in October.

This spike in deaths due to drug abuse is very personal for Jessica Jensen.

As she nears the anniversary of her daughter, Zoey Briley's death, she is sharing her experience.

"You never want to see your baby on drugs. It was so overwhelming for me. I did the best I could, you know. I won't ever be able to make amends to her for the guilt I have as a mother. I just want to feel like she's still there. It sucks losing her," she said.

Briley was just 20 years-old when she died. Her mother said her child struggled with heroin and meth.

"There were warning signs, big time, with her. But I didn't know how to approach them. I didn't want to keep pushing because I didn't want to push her away. At the same time I felt like I wasn't pushing enough," said Jensen.

Briley's body was found alongside Greene County Farm Road 83 just south of Bois D'Arc December of 2017.

Jensen said, "I just think about these guys out there getting these girls high. They're just babies. They're beautiful. Then you turn around and you look at them a month or a year later they look horrible. They have no self-esteem. They lose sight of who they were to begin with."

She said that the recent spike in overdose deaths in Greene County is upsetting.

"It just made me wonder where it was coming from to be honest. That was the first thing that crossed my mind is where is it coming from," explained Jensen.

It also intensifies her sense of loss.

"It made me hurt for them. I hurt for them because I know what it was like losing Zoey. I wouldn't want that for anyone else, I really wouldn't," she said.

Jensen has this advice for others with loved ones who may be using.

"Keep a close eye on them. Know what they're doing. I know as they get older it gets harder to do that but I suggest just keep an eye on what they do and who they hang out with," she said.

Her family is still doing their best to heal from their loss.

Jensen said that she will continue to try and raise awareness in her daughter's honor.

"I'll just do the best I can to live my life out the way she would probably want me to. Just keep going. I just don't want to take anything for granted like that ever again," she said.

Jensen plans to celebrate her daughter's life with a memorial this Friday afternoon in Republic.

She is inviting the community.

If you are interested send us an email to news@ky3.com.