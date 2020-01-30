Local organizations are looking to strengthen community through mentoring

While January is National Mentoring Month, Boys & Girls Club of Springfield Chief Executive Officer Brandy Harris said that it shouldn't be the only reason people do it. Harris said mentoring could genuinely change a kids' life in more ways than one.

"I've seen it work a hundred and fifty thousand times," said Harris. "It just takes an adult to believe in a kid, for that kid's trajectory to change."

Harris said that change stems from the Mentoring effect. Research showed that it has a real impact on a child’s development. It can help steer them away from things such as drugs. Mentoring also makes it more likely for a kid to get into college and get involved in activities outside of school.

Harris said the mission of mentoring is as simple as one adult showing up and being encouraging. "It takes one adult to tell a kid they are not their circumstance, or that they believe in them, or that there is hope. All it takes is one adult to do that."

The number of structured mentoring relationships for at-risk youth in the United States has increased from an estimated 300,000 to 4.5 million. Many youth involved organizations have started to jump on the bandwagon and hope of raising the number so everyone can experience the benefits of having a mentor despite their lack of resources.

Mentoring through local organizations:

While a child can never have enough people in their life who they can trust and share anything with. The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield knows that’s certainly the case. Which is why Harris says they need more mentors to help keep kids on track.

The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield has worked for more than eight decades to strengthen the community. One big way is through its mentor programs.

Harris said the Boys & Girls Clubs are committed to enabling all young people, and a big part of that is providing the resources to help kids here in the Ozarks reach their full potential. Harris said they recently went all-in on their mentoring program. That means recruiting, training, and pairing as many mentors with kids as possible. There’s a long list of kids who need a mentor, and Harris said she knows it will have an impact.

"It usually turns into that kid wanting to be a mentor for a younger club member, and that is so incredibly meaningful," said Harris. They saw something that was provided for them at the club that was meaningful and helped them get through their life, and they want to do that for other club kids."

If you're interested in being a mentor, with the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield click here, or call 417 862.9249

If you're interested in being a mentor, with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks click here.