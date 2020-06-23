Springfield-area realtors optimistic for home sales following successful May

Many realtors across the country, state and city started 2020 with high hopes, but just a few months into the new decade things did not go quite as expected.

"We went into this in January and February and we were seeing just incredible sales numbers," Greater Springfield Board of Realtors CEO Miles Noennig said. "And they kind of ground to a halt."

Home real estate sales across the country declined for the most part during the Coronavirus pandemic. But just in the last couple of months, some home sales started to bounce back.

While existing home sales plunged by 9.7% in May, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday that new home sales rose 16.6% this past month.

Noennig said this is likely related to the gradual reopening of the economy. He said realty has been tough for some, but for others it has been quite the opposite.

"Most of them surprisingly say they're busier than they have ever been," Noennig said.

He and other realtors said new home sales have increased in part due to there being fewer available homes on the market.

"So many buyers are out there and not enough inventory," Greater Springfield Realtors broker Justin Sturdefant said. "Supply and demand is essentially happening. Demand is high and supply is low."

With a high demand and low supply of homes on the market, Sturdefant said prices have gone up.

"There is such high competition for every house we are selling right now," he said. " Not every house, but most houses are going to multiple offers."

Sturdefant said that makes it very important that families have a well thought out plan and budget when they are considering buying a new home during this time especially. He also said families should seek out expert help.

Home sales were up this past month, but are still down considerably annually. But realtors are hopeful that as the economy continues to reopen, real estate sales will also increase.

"It will be a new normal but hopefully it will be closer to the normalcy we are accustomed to," Noennig said.