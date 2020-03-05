"It's business like normal but with a lot more cleaning." Local restaurant takes extra cleaning measures

Restaurants and employees are doing their best to stay clean and healthy this flu season. One local barbecue joint says drive-thru sales are on the rise.

"It's a big deal. You gotta make your customers feel safe. So we've taken extra measures on cleaning," Brian Staack told KY3.

Bootleggers BBQ staff isn't messing around when it comes to staying virus and sickness free.

Owner Brian Staack says staff is not only cleaning before and after shifts, but during business hours as well.

"Whenever the customer leaves the table, they're wiping it down with a sani-water. Everything gets wiped down: the menus, the sauce bottles, anything that's on the table...they're wiping down," Staack said.

Server Bailee Kelly deals with it every single day.

She's in close contact with customers and handles money.

With flu and the possible threat of coronavirus - she isn't taking her chances.

"Money is one of the dirtiest things in the world. I am like the queen of hand sanitizer. I use so much hand sanitizer," Kelly exclaimed.

The cooks at Bootleggers say they are gloving up and washing their hands more than ever.

"We feel like doctors. We're scrubbing up. We're just trying to be as clean as we possibly can," Robbie Wood added.

With all the sickness and gunk going around, Bootleggers has seen a jump in drive-thru sales.

"In the last two weeks, we have seen a large increase in drive thru sales, Staack stated. So people are not wanting to go out in large groups. But they can come get their food at the drive thru window and go home."

Staack says employee heath is just as important.

"If somebody's not feeling the best, hey, guess what, we encourage them to take the day off," he said.

But there won't be a break on cleaning.

"It's business like normal but with a lot more cleaning," Staack said.