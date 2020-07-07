Springfield restaurants adopt new protocols, positions post COVID-19

Doing business is tough these days with rules and regulations changing almost daily.

In the food industry, some restaurants are adopting permanent positions post COVID-19.

There have been a number of businesses with possible exposures, sometimes those employees were wearing masks, sometimes they were not. At Mexican Villa West, the manager says prior to their recent possible exposure from an unmasked employee, it was up to the employee on whether they wanted to wear a mask, but now it is mandatory.

Management did not want to go on camera to discuss their new policy, but sent us this statement:

"Mexican Villa Restaurants continues to exceed and comply with all CDC, state, and local guidelines and requirements regarding restaurants as an essential business. All employees of Mexican Villa Restaurants are now required to wear face masks while at work."

For as many choices in restaurants-- there are as many opinions on whether to mask, or not.

"If it's about being a little bit of an inconvenience, that's not a big deal," said Steve Belden, general manager at Bricktown Brewery.

In fact, masking is a small addition to a brand new, yet now permanent position. Bricktown has now hired several full-time workers whose only job is to clean high touch areas.

"We want to take any precautions that's going to keep our guests safe."

Belden says even after this COVID mess is gone, the cleaning crew won't be.

"I think people who are choosing to go out and eat right now, they are looking for a safe environment to do that in, and certainly we are adhering to all the Greene County recommendations and providing that atmosphere for the community," Belden said.

Until the other half of his shop is able to be seated again, the good food, and smiling eyes will make the best of it.

