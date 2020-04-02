Local restaurants say community support is needed now more than ever

Keeping busy isn't what it used to be at the Pizza House in Springfield.

"We went from 200 pizzas to half of that," said Pizza House owner, Stacey Schneider.

It's been about two weeks since the restaurant closed down its dining room hoping to protect customers and staff during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We've gone down about 40% of our sales," said Schneider.

Owner Stacey Schneider had to lay off more than half her staff of 20 people but she's using creativity to keep the local pizza shop alive.

"We give away a roll of toilet paper for two pizzas," said Schneider. "We're giving away pens when you have to sign something."

Things are even worse at the Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery in Nixa.

"We're probably doing 15% to 20% of normal sales. It's not enough to cover food cost," said Farm Fresh Steakhouse and Bakery owner, Stephanie Wigger.

That huge drop in sales gave owner Stephanie Wigger no other choice then to lay off most of her staff. She depended on people dining in, unlike restaurants where carryout is more natural.

"A few of our employees are coming in and volunteering. We appreciate that," said Wigger.

Both owners say during this difficult time small businesses need the community support more than ever.

"All local business not just us," said Wigger. "We're all struggling. I'm not a quitter so I don't attend to give up."

Here is the full list of restaurants offering curbside to go and delivery services. Click HERE