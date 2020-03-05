Local school districts prepare for closings due to coronavirus

Students might enjoy getting a surprise two-week break from showing up to school. It's a possibility districts are preparing for because of the coronavirus, but it's anything but a break for kids and teachers.

The Catholic Diocese overseeing southern Missouri is now giving teachers some homework, asking them to plan two weeks worth of lessons in case class gets cancelled for the coronavirus.

An empty classroom could be something second-grade teacher Nicole Russell needs to get used to.

"It's not going to look like what we do every day," Russell said. "Planning out two weeks, it's going to be difficult."

That's the challenge Russell and the other teachers at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic school now face.

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau is asking all of its teachers to make at least 10 school days worth of remote lesson plans in case of a coronavirus shutdown. For grade schools, that could mean a lot of worksheets.

"In the upper grades, it'll be easier for them because they'll just be sent home with Chromebooks, and they'll be able to use Google Classroom to communicate with their teacher, turn in work, get new assignments and things like that," Russell said.

Just this week, Google for Education announced its own version of Skype will be free until July 1st, so teachers can communicate with students during the outbreak.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton principal Cheryl Hall said, "Today it's corona and the flu, tomorrow who knows, right?"

Dr. Hall said she's already seen students missing school because of other sicknesses.

"It's hard on them to make it back up, it's hard on the teacher, they've got to re-teach," Hall said.

Schools could close up to fourteen days for quarantine, but Hall and Russell hope an empty classroom won't equal empty minds.

"If we could keep everyone rolling along, that'd be the best case scenario in a worst case situation," Hall said.

"Learning's going to go on," said Russell.

The Diocese wrote that its schools will base a decision to cancel class on what the public schools do. Hall said it's not just teachers that need to be prepared. She said parents should be looking at child care options now in case school is cancelled.

Hall said the next hurdle will be as students travel for spring break and potentially bring back more germs.

Other school districts such as Republic and Ash Grove sent out letters to parents Thursday stating they are monitoring the coronavirus situation, students should be washing their hands with soap and water and avoiding touching their face. The statements also read students should stay home from school if they're not feeling well.