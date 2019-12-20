Local transportation projects could receive funding from Missouri cost-share program

Road projects in the Ozarks might see extra money from the state of Missouri. One of the projects on the short list is widening Galloway St. in Springfield, from Luster Ave. to Lone Pine Ave.

Governor Mike Parson and a committee recommended 20 Missouri transportation projects to receive $50 million.

According to a news release, through Parson's transportation cost-share program, the Missouri Departments of Transportation and Economic Development selected the projects with the goal to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.

Projects in Springfield, Ozark and Nixa made the short list.

Springfield could receive $1.5 million from the program, which would save the city some money on the project that's already planned.

The recent boom of new businesses on Lone Pine Ave. is the driving force behind the desire to make improvements on Galloway St. With more customers driving down it to get to restaurants and shops, the two lanes get backed up easily, especially when Jadeann Haworth is trying to get to work.

"I deal with a lot of traffic. I come in about 4:00 so I'm dealing with people trying to leave and go," Haworth said.

She is a shift leader at The Rock on Lone Pine, one of the many new attractions in the area.

Haworth said restaurant and bar has only been in business for several months.

"Brand new," she said.

Locally-owned breweries and shops are popping up all over in Galloway, and those businesses are the driving force behind the desire to widen Galloway Street, according to Springfield Public Works engineer Jonathan Peitz.

"We've seen a lot of economic development here in the recent years, so there's just more traffic, more people walking around, and right now Galloway's just a two-lane road with ditches, no sidewalks, no connections," he said.

Peitz said the project will change that, turning Galloway into three lanes, adding roundabouts at Luster Ave. and at Lone Pine Ave, as well as building new sidewalks and trails in an area popular with bikers and walkers.

"This will kind of open that up to better flow traffic through the area and then also provide pedestrian safety," Peitz said.

The project will cost $5 million total. The city is hoping for the $1.5 million from the governor's transportation cost-share program to supplement the money already allocated through the 1/4 cent sales tax already approved by voters.

Peitz said the $1.5 million would go to the construction costs of the road widening.

Haworth said the improvements will help businesses like hers.

"It's just one road, so if it was easier to get there and people would be more willing to come spend more money," she said.

Projects in Ozark and Nixa are also being considered by the Governor's commission.

The Ozark project would receive $726,800 for intersection improvements at 3rd Street and Riverside Road, which, is the near the main entrance to the Finley River Park.

The $152,400 award for the project in Nixa would be for turn lanes on Route 160, which would provide traffic access off of and back to 160 from the Wasson Commercial Development which will include the new CoxHealth super clinic.

The final approval will come after a vote by a transportation committee in January.

The Galloway St. project is set to start in the spring of 2021.

