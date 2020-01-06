Local vets share their views on latest Middle East tensions

Some American Legion Post 639 veterans in Springfield who have served in Middle East conflicts are watching carefully as Iranian officials continued their threats of retaliation against the U.S. for the targeted killing of the military leader who is alleged to have killed hundreds of American and coalition of forces in the United States-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a powerful military leader in Iran, was killed by a U.S. airstrike on Friday in Iraq, causing strong anti-American outbreaks from both civilians and government officials in both countries.

Daniel Romine was an Air Force civil engineer who helped rebuild Iraq after that 2003 invasion and got to know people in that country on a personal basis.

"We were trying to bring back water and utilities, just infrastructure back into Iraq," Romine said of his work there during an interview at the American Legion Post 639 in south Springfield. "We were still considered invaders at the time but after we left we were invited back as friends and it was nice working with them."

So to see the Iraqi government vote this week to kick out the 5,000 U.S. troops still in the country after the Iranian general was killed on Iraqi soil left Romine feeling disappointed in the downturn in relations.

"Seeing the relationship break again is kind of disheartening," he said. "It's so complicated because patriotism makes you look at your home first. If they feel like there's an outside influence that doesn't care about them, they could take offense to that. It depends on what our intentions are. If we're just trying to stop a terrorist leader we're on the right side of things. If we're trying to show military force, they'll take it differently."

Jeff Maloney, a clinical psychologist during the Gulf War who served in both the Army and the Navy Reserve, says while he agrees with taking out the top general he understands how foreign governments will use that to demonize the U.S.

"This fella deserved his fate," Maloney said. "But nothing can unify things domestically than having trouble with an outside entity. It's not a heterogeneous population you're dealing with. There are as many differences between the ethnic and national groups there as we have here and you can't throw them into one pot. I would hope that those folks in the leadership positions take that into consideration before they formulate some policy that's one big blanket that covers the whole doggone area. Because it's not."

Justin Adamson is a former member of the 101st Airborne Division who served in Afghanistan. He said that the one thing he's learned is that the region is full of different factions that are impossible to unite and difficult to fight.

"The Middle East has been unstable for thousands of years," he said. "You can't force democracy on some people. However, you can't be pushed around. We were attacked on 9/11 and since then we've been in a war on terrorism. So we're talking about cutting the head off the snake in this latest event. It's part of the war on terror. We're not fighting a uniformed army. It's going to be tough. The men and women out there with boots on the ground are going to have a tough job ahead of them. We want peace. But sometimes you have to fight for peace."