Local woman helps her elderly friends by shopping for their groceries

A local woman is taking some extra steps at the grocery store these days.

When Pam Kennelley goes to the store, she also gets shopping lists from elderly friends, who are at high risk for coronavirus, so they don't have to get out.

Kennelley has been shopping around several grocery stores in the Ozarks, in some cases for up to four people at a time.

"We need to get together and help out community citizens," said Kennelley. "I'm going to the store already, so why don't I just picked up their stuff."

