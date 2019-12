It's what his co-workers call the end of an era in Osage Beach.

Fire Chief Jeff Dorhauer is retiring after 30 years.

His team says he has been a very influential part of Osage Beach. They note his caring personality, dedication, and service to the community.

Chief Dorhauer began as a volunteer firefighter in 1989, and moved to full-time in 1996. He has been the chief since 2006.

Chief Dorhauer has chosen to retire with a year left on his contract due to medical issues.