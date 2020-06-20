Lost and Found Grief Center shares tips for coping with loss on Father's Day

For many, Father's Day is a celebrations. For others, it is also a day of remembrance.

It's sometimes the days leading up to a holiday that can be hardest for families grieving the loss of a loved one, that's according to Dr. Karen Scott, the co-founder at the Lost and Found Grief Center.

"But part of what we stress is, instead of being mired in the sadness, try to make it a day of celebrating who they were," Scott said.

She said it's helpful to plan ahead and think of ways you'd like to honor your father or loved one.

"If you get out pictures, you can do dad's favorite meal on Father's Day and share favorite memories," Scott said. "People have a variety of ways to celebrate."

There is no right way to get through the holiday weekend.

"For Father's Day, we would do things like we probably wouldn't traditionally do, go on a hike, or go kayaking or canoeing," said Ethan Potter.

Potter's father passed away nearly 10 years ago.

"My dad is still very much a part of my life. Just because he's not physically here, he's still my father, so Father's Day is always a little bit difficult," he said.

Potter said he spent years attending Lost and Found and volunteering at the center. Recently, he accepted a full-time job with the grief center working with teens.

His best advice ahead of the holidays is to take a break from social media.

"Early on in my grief journey, I recognized pretty quickly that holidays, especially Father's Day, was really difficult for me to be on social media," Potter said. "There are lots of people talking about their fathers and that was hard for me to see and so for me I take a break from social media."

Scott said it's not just those who have lost their dad or father-figure that could be experiencing grief this father's day.

"Children whose mothers died and unless someone else steps in Father's Day can arrive and they suddenly realize 'I don't have a gift for my dad' because mom used to take care of that," she said. "So, that's a way in which neighbors or relatives can help them ahead of time. "