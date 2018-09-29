Love is in the air, couple marries on Branson Ferris Wheel

Love was in the air Saturday afternoon at the Branson Ferris Wheel. Jeff and Michelle Street, from Marshfield, tied the knot on a Ferris Wheel ride.

"We were going to ride it about a month ago," Jeff Street said. "She said, "Jeff, let's not do it until we get married, then ride it and do it on there."

The Street's plan came to life Saturday. In fifteen minutes they exchanged vows and rings. But their love story was years in the making.

"Since 1994 at Steak n' Shake," Jeff Street said.

The two were employees and happened to notice each other. Through the years they lost touch but reconnected on Facebook about one year ago.

"(I) waited until she replied back and once she did we started talking and there you go," Jeff Street said.

The couple says they are excited to be married and looking forward to this new chapter of life.

"I love him unconditionally and I'm so glad for all of this," Michelle Street said.

James Dodds, Operations Manager with the Branson Ferris Wheel, says this is not the first wedding they have hosted. There have been three weddings, more than 40 proposals and one gender reveal party.